Գողացել են «Արարատ-73»-ի ֆուտբոլիստների արձաններից մի քանիսը (video)

«Փյունիկ» ակումբի գրասենյակի ղեկավար Գրիգոր Թադեւոսյանը ֆեյսբուքի իր էջում հայտնում է, որ գողացել են «Արարատ-73»-ի ֆուտբոլիստների արձաններից մի քանիսը:

