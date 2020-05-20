A A
Gratitude of French government to pedagogue from Gyumri (video)
The lines of Aznavour's poem, which were always on the lips of the pedagogue during his youth, are now hardly remembered by Pashayan. The love for France and French was instilled in the pedagogue from childhood.
A few days ago, the distinguished pedagogue was awarded "The Academic Palm Officer" of the French Republic for his long-term contribution to the spread of French culture.
It is a great gratitude to Martin Pashayan for his dedication.