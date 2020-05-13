Ashotyan responds to investigator's message

Former Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia Armen Ashotyan responded to the message spread by the investigator, where it is mentioned that the case of the former Minister of Education is being sent to the SIS.

"The Investigative Committee recently issued such a statement.

Since I have not personally received any notification or letter yet, I will not comment at this time, although I can already guess what this upcoming 'play' is about.

From the moment it is clarified who we are talking about, in what case and with what charges, from that moment my lawyer and I will be absolutely available on this issue.

Thank you for your support and interest," Ashotyan wrote.