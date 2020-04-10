886․996․095 drams raised for account dedicated to financial support for prevention coronavirus
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia informs that as of March 17, at 17:00, the entries to the account dedicated to financial support for the prevention of coronavirus infection made 886․996․095 drams, and the total number of entries was 3382.
"Financial support for the prevention of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) from donations from individuals and organizations to the state and financial support to ensure overcoming"