We have been waiting for this news for more than 10 years - Shushan Doydoyan
Shushan Doydoyan, President of the Freedom of Information Center, writes on her Facebook page:
"The government recently approved the proposal to sign the Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents.
We have been waiting for this news for more than 10 years.
Armenia can become the 10th state through which the Convention will finally enter into force, confirming Armenia's positive practice in the field of freedom of information.
I am especially grateful to Deputy Minister of Justice Kristine Grigoryan for starting and supporting this important process."