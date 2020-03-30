A A
Viva-MTS provides free platforms to its subscribers for distance learning
"Dear Colleagues
Responding to the suggestion of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, Viva-MTS supports the initiative to develop distance learning in Armenia. In the current situation, business-to-state cooperation is more important than ever before in order to organize distance learning effectively.
Starting today (30.03.2020) Viva-MTS postpaid and prepaid subscribers will have access to the following distance learning websites of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia with no additional charge (without tariffication)."
www.tworld.org:
www.armedu.am: