$16 million Assistance from USA to Armenia for 2021
According to the Armenian Center for American Studies, the United States intends to provide Armenia with $16 million Assistance for 2021.
"This is the largest volume of assistance provided to the post-revolutionary Armenia through the Foreign Assistance Program, but the volume of assistance provided to the pre-revolutionary Armenia has been greater. We present the volumes of assistance intended to provide and actually provided by the Foreign Assistance Program to Armenia during 2011-2021 through infographic."