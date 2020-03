235 coronavirus cases reported in Armenia (video)

Currently, Armenia has 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

Pashinyan is making a statement on toughening actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Starting from March 24 the operation of cafes, restaurants, a number of enterprises and some constructions will be suspended for a week as part of anti-coronavirus efforts.