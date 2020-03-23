A A
Laboratory tests temporarily suspended on March 22
On March 22, based on bio-security features, the tests conducted in the laboratory of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia were temporarily suspended. Final disinfection was performed. This was reported by Armenian Information Center.
From early morning, the lab works with fully and new data will be released at 10:00 am every subsequent day.
Please, do not lose your alertness and follow all appeals of the Ministry.