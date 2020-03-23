A A
Only elders to be served in the food stores at 10-12am - Avinyan's appeal
Commandant Tigran Avinyan writes on his Facebook page:
“The situation caused by coronavirus is more dangerous for our fellow citizens of the older generation.
Thus, I urge food stores and supermarkets, starting from March 24, to allocate between 10 to 12 am to serve retirees. As for other age group, I ask them not to go to the stores during these hours, thereby reducing communication and maintaining the health of our senior citizens.
Thank you. Be healthy!''