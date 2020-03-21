ՊԵԿ ը տնտեսվարողներից պահանջում է բացառել ծրագրային միջամտությունները (video)

Journalistic organizations demand cancellation of certain points of decision concerning to emergency situation in Armenia

Armen Sarkissian organizes contest for students

Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informs about short-term visa holders

Servicemen on combat shift undergo medical examination

Google Ad

Armenia moves from group of "moderately free" countries to "mostly free" countries

NSS urges users of social networks

COVID-19: How much money is transferred to account?

Opposite side of coronavirus: the planet is self-cleaning at the same time

Clarification on upcoming Wizz Air flight of Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight

Coronavirus detected in Armenian citizen left for Russia - spokesperson

Certificates provided to law-abiding taxpayers remotely

Sasna Tsrer states about need of tightening state of emergency

More than 88.000 coronavirus recoveries in world

Armen Sarkissian signs several laws

Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev charter flight to be conducted

Love in days of coronavirus, or a wedding in empty hall. (video)

Google Ad

Calendar. March 20. Nairi Hunanyan addresses letter to Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan (video)

Pele isolated to avoid coronavirus

Olympic champions to receive 200,000 AMD per month as honour fee

Wizz Air's first Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight to take place today

136 confirmed cases of coronavirus

We urge the sides to exercise the greatest possible restraint to lessen the risk of escalation - Press Statement by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

Zareh Sinanyan talks about transferring money from Diaspora to treasury account

Food packages for 20 day prepared for beneficiaries

President appoints chief of police and director of NSS

Exports of brandy increase

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Giorgi Gakharia on his birthday

Nork Infectious Diseases Clinic's doctors' call

About 140 Armenian citizens are at the checkpoint of the Upper Lars