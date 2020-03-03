A A Video Խնդիր եմ համարում այն, որ հայրս կալանքի տակ է գտնվում ապօրինի ձևով. Լևոն Քոչարյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Armenian ex-MP's son arrested Civilization cannot flourish through fascism, national discrimination and xenophobia: President's Message Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences ARMENIA – All sides need to exercise restraint, mutual respect and constructive institutional co-operation - Statement by President Buquicchio