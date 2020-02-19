A A Video Նոր նախագծով նախատեսվում է արտակարգ իրավիճակ հայտարարելու մասին սահմանումը (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The army has accomplished its task. Some mistakes were also made - Seyran Ohanyan about April war Hayk Marutyan and Mkrtich Arzumanyan meet today after long separation Lack of love in the National Assembly. Marukyan congratulates all the members with St. Valentine’s day Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group