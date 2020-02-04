Armenia and Iran have always been good neighbors and supported each other at difficult times - Armen Sarkissian

President Armen Sarkissian received today newly appointed Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri on the occasion of presenting his credentials.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed hope that he will bring his active contribution to further deepening and strengthening the historical, friendly relations between the two countries.

President Sarkissian said Armenia and Iran have always been good neighbors and supported each other at difficult times.

The Armenian President remembered his recent meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan.

The President and the Ambassador exchanged views on the Armenian-Iranian agenda and the opportunities to expand the mutual cooperation in various fields.

The Iranian Ambassador said he will make all efforts to further develop and expand the partnership between the two friendly countries.