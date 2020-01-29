A A
Civil Aviation Committee makes statement about problems related to Milan-Yerevan fligh
The Civil Aviation Committee made a statement about the problems related to the Milan-Yerevan flight.
“The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia is aware of the problems related to the non-transportation of some passengers of Milan-Yerevan FR4456 Ryanair Airlines flight on January 28.
The Civil Aviation Committee informed the management of Ryanair Airlines about the above issue.
Clear information about your rights can be found in the EU Charter, with particular attention to Articles 1-9. The EU Charter can be found at https://eur-lex.europa.eu/resource.html…
If you have any problems, you can also contact “PASSENGER.AM” LLC /PASSENGER.AM/ to protect your rights.
Regards,
Civil Aviation Committee."