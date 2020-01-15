A A
Prime Minister is perfectly healthy and has no health problems; he was examined
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has undergone a regular general medical examination. This was reported to Armenpress by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Office of the Prime Minister.
"In response to your inquiry, we inform that on January 12 of this year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underwent a regular general medical examination at ‘Nairi’ Medical Center," the department said. "The thorough medical examination has recorded that the prime minister is perfectly healthy and has no health problems."