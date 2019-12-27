Nikol Pashinyan sends telegram of condolence to Kazakhstan President

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today sent a telegram of condolence to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The telegram of condolence particularly reads as follows: “I was deeply saddened by the news about the tragic air disaster in the vicinity of Almaty. On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I express sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish all the injured speedy recovery.”