Employees of Alaverdi's sewing factory strike (video)

On December 27, about 150 employees of "Cotton" new sewing factory were demanding from co-owner Karen Dasoyan their November salary. It should be noted that Dasoyan promised to pay the late salaries until December 27. Workers have waited until the deadline.

Alaverdi's "Cotton" sewing factory gave its first production on November 11.