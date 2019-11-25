A A
I will definitely come back - Gevorg Kostanyan (video)
168.am reports that it has contacted a former prosecutor general Gevorg Kostanyan in Russia asking him to comment on the SIS decision.
“I have stated both via agreement and publicly that I will definitely return, and have also stated the reason for not returning currently. I said that I attend classes and when they are over, I will come," Gevorg Kostanyan said.
In response to the question about his decision whether or not to come to Armenia, Gevorg Kostanyan said that he will definitely come back.