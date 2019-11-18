LIVE. YSU lecturers meet with Arayik Harutyunyan (video)

At the Ministry of Education and Science the meeting is being held with the representative of the Minister Arayik Harutyunyan and YSU lecturers and the demonstrators demanding the resignation of Arayik Harutyunyan.

During this time, a protest action is being held in front of the Ministry of Education and Science.

To remind, the main reason of protestors that demand the resignation of the Minister of Education and Science of Armenia is the finance provided to "Emotion and Call" performance-2,700,000 AMD- as well as the new law on making Armenian Language and Armenian History subjects not mandatory subjects at the Universities.