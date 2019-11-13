Protesting in front of White House ahead of Erdogan’s visit (video)
The Armenians, Greeks and Kurds are protesting in front of the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were meeting.
"Erdoğan was greeted with great honor in Washington, which he does not deserve," says Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of Washington.
"I am disappointed that such a figure, who has repeatedly violated American values and interests in recent years and is responsible for beating Americans on American soil, deserves a red carpet in the White House," says Greek Hellenic American Leadership Council CEO Andy Femenidos.
To note, U.S. President Donald Trump lauded his relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as the leaders started a meeting to overcome mounting differences between the two NATO allies ranging from Syria policy to Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system.