Protestors Demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's Resignation (video)

There is a protest action demanding the resignation of the Minister of the Ministry of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan.

The participants of the action marched to YSU. University students urge to join their movement, saying they will interapt the classes until they get what they want. In their words, the policy pursued by Arayik Harutyunyan endangers our statehood.

The youth are marching to the building of the Ministry of Education and Science.