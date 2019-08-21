Nikol Pashinyan discuss possibilities for cooperation with RyanAir airline

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with the Irish RyanAir airline’s Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien and Director of Route Development Kate Sherry in Yerevan.

During the meeting Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government has declared tourism as a priority and the sector has great potential for development and in this context the development of civil aviation is one of the important steps, the Armenian PM’s Office said in a news release.

PM Pashinyan said that the Armenian Government attaches importance to the inclusion of leading airlines in the Armenian aviation market and noted that the meeting is a good chance to discuss possibilities for cooperation.

David O’Brien told the PM that RyanAir is planning to enter the Armenian aviation market soon and that discussions are currently underway with the Civil Aviation Committee and Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.

The RyanAir CCO presented the vision of activities in Armenia, planned new directions from Armenia, pricing policy and other issues.

Welcoming RyanAir’s intention to enter the Armenian market, PM Nikol Pashinyan expressed the Government’s willingness to maximally assist the procedure. Pashinyan suggested to continue joint work over a concrete option of mutually beneficial cooperation.