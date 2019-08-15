We collect that money with his friends, it's not a problem - Armen Ashotyan

"Wherever you find a mistake, we are ready to compensate for that money," RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan said in an interview with A1+.

“We collect that money with his friends, it's not a problem,” the former MP added.

Referring to the photo from the European conference held in Baku in September 2017, which featured members of the Armenian delegation Mane Tandilyan as well as Armen Ashotyan's driver Aram Barseghyan, the former MP said Aram was there in a role of his assistant.

According to Ashotyan, it is surprising that their visit to Baku on September 21-23, 2017, which has been thoroughly covered in those days, becomes, as he puts it, "a gum for the government propagandists."