Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Modi on India’s National Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a congratulatory cable to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the Independence Day of India.

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of India on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of India. I am pleased to note that since the establishment of diplomatic ties we have been able to develop warm collegial ties between Armenia and India. Armenia is greatly interested in deepening and expanding the multifaceted cooperation with India. I am sure that through joint efforts we will convey new momentum to the centuries-old friendly Armenian-Indian partnership for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and new successes in all initiatives, and peace and welfare to the good people of India,” the Armenian PM in part said.