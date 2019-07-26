The number of male teachers is gradually decreasing - education expert

Education expert Serob Khachatryan touches on the topic spread on the Internet about the reduction of 10,000 teachers.

According to Khachatryan, this is fake information. According to the expert, even in city schools there is a lack of teachers of natural sciences, and the situation in the villages is worse.

Khachatryan also worries that the number of male teachers is gradually decreasing, with 90-91 percent of teachers are female and only 8-9 percent of teachers are men.

And the main subjects taught by men teachers are military science, physical culture, chess.

Serob Khachatryan also mentions while in European countries the average age of teachers is 40, in Armenia it is 60.

And to the question what kind of tools should be used to increase the number of male teachers, the expert believes that besides the salaries there should be also some other encouraging methods for male teachers.