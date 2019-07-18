Syria's Grand Mufti Ahmad Badr Al Din Hassoun visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo

The Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo organized on July 18 the visit of the delegation led by Syria's Grand Mufti Ahmad Badr Al Din Hassoun to the location of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo.

As the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meeting Syria's Grand Mufti talked about the unique role of the Armenian community in Syria, noting that Armenians were and will always remain the inseparable part of the Syrian society. Ahmad Badr Al Din Hassoun spoke about the contribution of the Armenian community to the culture, science and education of Syria, stressing the fact that the Armenian Genocide survivors not only found safety in Syria, but, as a sign of great gratitude, set to the mission of bringing prosperity to Syria, building bridges of friendship between the two fraternal peoples of Syria and Armenia.

Syria's Grand Mufti conveyed the gratitude of the Syrian authorities to the authorities and peoples of Armenia for the activities of the Armenian humanitarian mission, noting that the activities of the mission, including the medical support and de-mining, are greatly appreciated by the Syrian people.