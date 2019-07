Why Does not Facebook Work In Armenia?

It is about half an hour that Facebook is partially blocked. Armenian users are unable to access their accounts. Programmer Samvel Hayrapetyan told A1+ that according to preliminary data, DDoS attack was committed. In other countries, Facebook works as usual. According to him, Facebook can be accessed in neighboring Georgia and Turkey as well as in Russia.

By the way, there are also problems related to the Instagram page.