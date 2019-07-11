Tourists spent 120 million USD more in Armenia compared to 2018

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting that tourists who arrived in Armenia in the first six months of 2019 have spend 120 million USD more compared to the same period of the previous year, so that there is progress in tourism sector.

“Legal order is very important for tourists. Citizens and tourists in Armenia should feel safe, and this is very important for the further development of tourism”, Pashinyan told Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan and Police Chief Valery Osipyan.

President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan said the number of tourists increased 85.000 or 12.3% in January-June 2019. “In 2013 we conducted research and revealed that each tourist spent 730 USD in Armenia. Today’s analyses show that this amount has reached 880 USD. The number of hotels almost doubled, increased by 300, compared to 2013”, the CBA President said.