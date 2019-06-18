Pensioners working in restaurant (video)

Mrs. Shushanik found the cook's assistant's job after retirement. She was looking for a job for a long time, and she is not the only employee in Etchmiadzin's "Old Days' Song" restaurant; there are three women with 63 years of age. Their number will soon increase, as the restaurant invites employees over the age of 63. Thus, 10 pensioners will be choosen to work here within a few days.

This is the first social restaurant in Armenia with such an idea, wich, by the was, has been genereated in 2018 and is being implemented by the joint efforts of the "Cross of the Armenian Unity" and "Machanents Tourism and Art" organizations.

Arpine Babakhanyan, the head of this social restaurant, hopes to make other job announcements soon. But everything depends on the number of visitors.

Details are presented in the video.