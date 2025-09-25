Ucom Will Support the SunChild 13th International Environmental Festival

With the support of Ucom, the SunChild 13th International Environmental Festival will take place on September 26–30 at the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia (18 Vardanants Street), under the theme “Symbiosis in a Non-Anthropocentric World”. This year, the festival aims to highlight the necessity of peaceful coexistence between humans and nature by presenting global and local environmental challenges through films and cultural events.

SunChild is the most established green film festival. Throughout its 19-year history, it has presented more than 760 films from around 150 countries, continuously creating a platform for dialogue and cooperation around environmental issues. One of the festival’s key missions is to raise public awareness of environmental and biodiversity challenges. This year's emphasis is particularly important as it coincides with the preparatory period for the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, scheduled to take place in Armenia in 2026, further highlighting the significance of the festival's messages.

"Ucom, as a green company, values nature conservation, which is why we gladly support such initiatives. Our goal is to ensure that Ucom’s environmental messages reach as many people as possible, especially young people, since they are the ones who will shape Armenia’s environmental future," noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“During these days, we strive to present leading films from different countries to reveal the theme of Symbiosis in a Non-Anthropocentric World in all its complexity. Each of the events will try to present in its own way how complex and important it is to preserve this coexistence while overcoming the challenges of the modern world," said Sona Kalantaryan, coordinator of the SunChild International Festival.

With Ucom’s support, dozens of films featured within the framework of the festival have been translated and will be presented with Armenian subtitles. Among them are:

· Princess Mononoke — Hayao Miyazaki, Japan, 1997 ( first time in Armenia, 4K)

· Black Ox, 2024 — Japan, 2024 (exploring human–nature symbiosis, scored by Ryuichi Sakamoto)

· Yanuni – Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, documenting indigenous communities’ local environmental struggles

· Fungi: The Web of Life, Australia, 2025 – Accompanied by biologist Merlin Sheldrake and presented by the renowned singer Björk, the film reveals how these extraordinary organisms sustain life. The official film selection can be found here.

The festival annually brings together around 4,000 visitors, the majority of whom are young people. Alongside film screenings, this year’s edition will once again host a number of thematic meetings aimed at promoting the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of environmental protection. One of the festival’s most special and vibrant highlights will be the Animal Carnival Parade dedicated to endangered species, which will take place

in the city center, emphasizing the importance of biodiversity conservation and the need to raise public awareness.

The 13th International Environmental Festival “SunChild” is also supported by the Yerevan Municipality, the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Armenia, and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC).