Ucom and Hero House Yerevan Announce Collaboration
Ucom and Hero House Yerevan are announcing a collaboration aimed at strengthening Hero House’s digital infrastructure to foster the development of a community of founders, engineers, and researchers.
As a Digital Partner, Ucom will provide Hero House with stable internet connectivity and relevant services, ensuring the efficient operation of the space and supporting the potential growth of technological teams.
Hero House serves as the main hub for SmartGateVC’s operations in Armenia, including the venue for Armenia Startup Academy (ASA) programs. Over the past eight years, the space has hosted 13 ASA programs, supporting more than 170 startups. These teams have used Hero House as a foundation to build companies, test ideas, and establish connections with mentors and investors.
“Sometimes, to achieve great things, all we need is a little help. Recognizing this, Ucom strives to support the work of organizations driving technological development in Armenia. Only through united efforts can we bring about significant changes in our country and secure a better future for new generations,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.
“For years, Hero House has served as a platform for shaping ideas, building connections, and launching initiatives. Our collaboration with Ucom is another step toward fostering the seamless development of an innovative environment,” said Ashot Arzumanyan, Partner at SmartGateVC.
Located at Sundukyan 60, Hero House is also available to individuals and teams seeking a focused co-working space. Beyond serving as a co-working space, it remains a center for community events and ecosystem initiatives.