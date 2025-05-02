Ucom and Impact Hub Yerevan Launch Second Round of Fellowship Program to Empower Green Innovators

Following the outstanding success of its inaugural edition, Impact Hub Yerevan and Ucom are proud to announce the launch of the second Ucom Fellowship Incubation Program. This supportive initiative seeks to empower Armenia’s next generation of entrepreneurs developing technology-driven solutions for environmental sustainability.

The program builds on last year’s achievements, where four pioneering teams - Flowtric, Lamboo, SmartPot, and Solatube Armenia - successfully developed and pitched cutting-edge green solutions after 12 months of intensive training in business modeling, AI, fundraising, and more. Flowtric, the 2024 winner, secured 500,000 AMD to scale its innovative hydropower technology.

“We are very thrilled to continue this collaboration, since the results were truly impressive. Green technologies are something the world has been eager to develop recently, and we will do our best to contribute continuously. I sincerely hope that the participants will offer amazing ideas and deliver the best results in the end of this batch”, said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“Last year's program was an amazing surprise, revealing an exceptional level of innovation and a deeply rooted green mindset that far exceeded our expectations. It proved that Armenia holds real potential for leading in green innovation. Now, we’re thrilled to support another group of passionate innovators, giving them the tools they need to turn their bold ideas into reality”, said Impact Hub Yerevan’s CEO Gevorg Poghosyan.

The new round of the one-year incubation program offers hands-on workshops, expert mentorship from industry leaders, access to Impact Hub’s global network of over 100 locations worldwide, funding opportunities with the top teams receiving 400,000 AMD each.

The program seeks visionary individuals and teams developing technology-driven solutions in key sustainability sectors, including green energy, agritech, eco-tourism, and circular economy. Whether you’re an early-stage startup, research team, or entrepreneurial individual with a prototype ready for scaling, this fellowship offers the perfect setting to develop and grow. All interested applicants must submit their application form by May 11, 2025, to be considered for selection.