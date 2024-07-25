The Renovated Ucom Sales and Service Center Opened at Komitas 60

The Renovated Ucom Sales and Service Center Opened at Komitas 60Support A1+!
The recently renovated Ucom sales and service center at Komitas, 60 is now open to the public. Operating from Monday to Friday without breaks from 9:00 to 19:00, and on Sundays from 10:00 to 19:00, this center offers enhanced facilities for customers with larger space.
At the renovated center, customers can access Ucom's fixed-line, mobile, and Internet services, receive expert guidance from consultants, and shop for various devices such as smartphones, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more.
From July 25 to July 31, customers purchasing any smartphone at the Ucom sales and service center at Komitas, 60 will receive a complimentary power bank.
“Our priority is, of course, the quality of our products and service. However, it is also important to us that subscribers receive this service in beautiful and well-maintained centers. The comfort and good working conditions of our employees are equally important. Therefore, I am happy to invite everyone to visit our newly reopened sales and service center,” mentioned Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.
Note that Ucom has 78 sales and service centers in Armenia, with 25 located in Yerevan.