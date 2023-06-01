Remarks by President Charles Michel after his meeting with the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France and Germany

We hope that some of these Armenian children will become professional football players. Claudio Zola

On the occasion of June 1st Karen Vardanyan provided 115 million drams to the parentless children of Yerevan.

Armenia/Azerbaijan: Statement by the Spokesperson on the normalisation process

STATE OF ARIZONA SUPPORTS ARTSAKH RIGHT TO SELF DETERMINATION

Message of participants of the rally held in Kornidzor on May 20, 2023

Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom, Highlights Leadership's Crucial Role in Successful Digital Transformation at Yerevan Tech Forum 2K23

Gurgen Khachatryan. The Future of Armenia is Undoubtedly Digital and Green

Council of Europe Summit creates register of damage for Ukraine as first step towards an international compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression

UCOM announces a new milestone in its network development

UCOM'S LEAD LEADERSHIP PROGRAM FOR MIDDLE MANAGERS HAS PRODUCED ITS FIRST GRADUATES

I love creating interesting musical "feasts": Movses Pogossian

LOBODA and ftNFT are about to change the game while turning NFTs to concert tickets in Dubai UAE

Happiness at work. Workplace: Galaxy family

Colombia, a top destination for Armenian travelers in 2023: affordable, sunny, and stunning

Milan Academy Junior Camp to take place in Armenia with leading companies coming together to support young people from regions

PACE Rapporteur seeks access to Lachin corridor to see at first hand the situation on the ground

Statement from President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day

“We believe in the potential of our team and Armenia”.Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, summarizes the Triple Best campaign

The Updated Report of the Human Rights Defender on Violations of Individual and Collective Human Rights as a Result of the Blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan Has

Armenia/Azerbaijan: Spokesperson statement on the latest incidents at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani to visit South Caucasus this week

Memorandum of Cooperation between Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Kapan Municipality was Signed

Ucom’s UKID smart watch is available in new colors, with new application and will work in 4G network

107 million drams from Mikayel Vardanyan to the mothers of children with disabilities in Gegharkunik

TOON EXPO 2023 EXHIBITION WAS HELD WITH UCOM’S TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance

UCOM OFFERS A NEW UDRIFT 3500 MOBILE INTERNET TARIFF PLAN

UCOM: NEW APP, NEW FEATURES