Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance

Ameriabank has been named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance magazine in its 30th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

When selecting the world's top banks, Global Finance considered a range of criteria, including growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development, and innovation in products. Other factors for selection included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants, and others involved in the financial industry throughout the world. This year’s awards were given to banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

“As the banking crisis spreads from the US to other regions, identifying the best banks regarding services, stability and institutional knowledge is more important than ever,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “This year’s Best Bank Awards recognize the financial institutions that offer the broadest range of services as well as the reliability required for long-term financial relationships.”

Artak Hanesyan, Chairman of the Management Board, CEO at Ameriabank, commented: “We are delighted to receive the Best Bank Award from Global Finance, which serves as a testament to our robust growth in all business areas over the past year. As this is the ninth time we have received this prestigious award, it goes beyond just one year's financial results and serves as a true recognition of our strong performance for more than a decade to reflect also the resilience and enduring strength of our long-term strategy. By accepting and celebrating this acknowledgement, we reinstate our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and introducing innovation in financial services with a strong focus on digitalization financial responsibility and long-term sustainability.”

Ameriabank has been awarded the Best Bank of Armenia for the ninth time and the third consecutive year.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both businesses and individuals, which give one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, among them - Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.

As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 36 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services providers. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.