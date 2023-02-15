A New Branch of Ameriabank has Opened its Doors in Yerevan, with Special Offers for Clients 

A New Branch of Ameriabank has Opened its Doors in Yerevan, with Special Offers for ClientsSupport A1+!
Ameriabank continues expanding its branch network to be closer to its clients in their communities. This time, the new branch of Ameriabank has opened its doors in Avan administrative district of Yerevan. “Avan” is the 25th branch of Ameriabank.
According to Andranik Khachatryan, head of Ameriabank’s Branches and Contact Center, the Bank branch network is expanding, in parallel with the online services offering almost all types of transactions to its clients.
“We are opening a branch in Avan administrative district to meet our customers’ demands and desire. The branch has been operating for just a few days by now, but we are already noticing that our clients are very active”, - said Andranik Khachatryan.
On the occasion of opening, the green and friendly Avan branch has special offers both for individuals and legal entities that will become Ameriabank clients and will open accounts by May 31, 2023, inclusive.
Special offers for individuals:
- One Visa Gold or MasterCard Gold payment card, with no service fee for the first year
- Free MyAmeria application
- Account opening with a package of services that includes an account in AMD and an account in foreign currency, MyAmeria mobile app, one VISA Classic or MasterCard Standard payment card, without annual service fee
Special offers for corporate clients:
- Online banking with free-of-charge service during the first year
- One debit or credit card for 2 executives/beneficial owners (each) of the Company (except Platinum, Signature or Infinite cards), with no service fee during one year
- Visa Business or MasterCard Business card with no service fee for the first year
The technically well-equipped Avan Branch with a comfortable customer service hall and friendly staff is ready to welcome its clients at 175/1 Khudyakov St., Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Ameriabank CJSC
Ameriabank is a leading financial and technological institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Ameria provides an innovative and digital platform, i.e. an ecosystem combining both financial and non-financial services at one place. The ecosystem platform offers convenience and enables to receive quick financing in all major areas, powering the whole customer journey from account opening to getting a card and applying for credit in the online environment of the Ameria ecosystem.
Ameriabank has adopted a customer-focused approach and is committed to doing business responsibly to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving and secure digital environment.
The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.