President of the Artsakh Republic partook in the extraordinary session of the National Assembly (video)
On December 13, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan partook in the extraordinary session of the National Assembly, where a statement was made on preventing the humanitarian disaster threatening the people of Artsakh.
In his speech, President Harutyunyan presented the military-political situation around Artsakh, stressing that the authorities of the republic, while being ready for dialogue with Azerbaijan, have red lines that they will not violate.