Ucom’s mobile customers will benefit from the best internet roaming rate of 8 AMD/MB when travelling to Georgia, Egypt or the UAESupport A1+!
Ahead of the winter season, from November 15 until January 15, 2023 Ucom’s mobile customers will benefit from the best internet roaming rate of 8 AMD/MB when travelling to Georgia, Egypt or the UAE. In the specified timeframe, particularly in Georgia it is necessary to connect to Geocell or Magticom operators’ networks, in Egypt subscribers should choose the Orange network, and in UAE the mobile operator du is the one to be selected.
«Ahead of the New Year, there’s no need to worry when leaving for a short-term vacation or a business trip: with such affordable and competitive roaming rates you just won’t need to search for a Wi-Fi network. Just connect to the appropriate operator and enjoy staying in constant touch with your close ones”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.
All those subscribers who prefer sharing photos, videos and impressions right in the course of their trip, can also activate "Internet in Roaming" high-speed internet bundles, in particular, a 2 GB one for 10 500 drams or a 3 GB bundle for 13 500 drams. To activate the preferred bundle, one needs to dial *121# and follow the instructions.
Let us add, that one needs to make sure that the roaming service is activated before departure from Armenia by just dialing *121# or *121*1#.