UCOM’S LEVEL UP 1700 REGIONAL TARIFF PLAN USERS TO RECEIVE MORE THAN THOSE IN YEREVAN

It has been two months since Ucom introduced the Level Up prepaid and postpaid tariff plans of the mobile voice service, which enable subscribers to benefit from the real unlimited internet. By the way, the subscribers of the regions receive more than it is envisaged by the non-regional Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan.

In particular, in case of joining the Level Up 1700 Regional tariff plan, only for 1700 drams per month the residents of all the regions in Armenia will get 300 minutes to call all networks in Armenia, Artsakh, USA, and Canada, and after the consumption of the inclusions they will keep on calling at the rate of 15 drams/minute. Besides, the subscribers, who join the given tariff plan will get 8 GB of mobile internet. And that's not all. The subscribers can unlimitedly use the 28 popular and frequently used apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Messenger, Zangi and so on. Moreover, Level Up 1700 Regional tariff plan gives opportunity to unlimitedly share photos and personal video reels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and enjoy favorite playlists through Yandex Music and Spotify.

«Ucom's new generation Level Up tariff plans are initially designed to break all the possible boundaries. These tariff plans are available to everyone, regardless of the place of residence. However, with the Level Up 1700 Regional tariff plan created specifically for the regions, all the residents of the regions in Armenia receive more than it is envisaged by the usual Level Up 1700," said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let’s remind, that you can join the Level Up 1700 Regional prepaid tariff plan at any Ucom sales and service center outside of Yerevan. In addition, the minutes included in the package are available to call only from the regions of Armenia, outside of Yerevan.