I think that Ameriabank is a very experienced partner with a very-very good knowledge and experience in many fields of financial market (video)

Ms. Sabine Gaber, member of the Executive Board at OeEB (Development Bank of Austria), talks about OeEB’s mission, actions taken in response to the economic impact of the pandemic in the developing countries and the long-lasting and successful partnership with Ameriabank.
“I am very confident that the IPO will be a big success. I think that Ameriabank is a very experienced partner with a very-very good knowledge and experience in many fields of financial market, instruments, capital market instruments. They have so many international cooperations in place, they won several awards from international banking magazines, so this is really impressive”.
