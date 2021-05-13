Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis

"We should not be providing military funding to a nation that habitually engages in human rights violations and violates the sovereignty of its neighbors"

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Azerbaijani side’s advance at the border section of Sev Lich (Black Lake) is unacceptable: Nikol Pashinyan

Google Ad

Statement of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender on today’s assertions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan regarding Armenian captives

We are deeply concerned about the ongoing clashes in Jerusalem: MFA of Armenia

Covid 19: 475 recoveries and 7 deaths

Delegation Led by NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan Leaves for Lithuania on an Official Visit

Concluding remarks delivered by Nikol Pashinyan at National Assembly special sitting held to vote for prime-ministerial candidate

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Freedom and victory are attained through will and effort. President Sarkissian hosted a group of veterans of the Great Patriotic War

"Azerbaijan is trying to put forward fake agendas, seeking excuses for not fulfilling its humanitarian obligations"։Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Armenia

PACE President Rik Daems on the occasion of Europe Day

NA Deputies and Representatives of Staff Vaccinated against Coronavirus

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh sent letters to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the PR of the OSCE CiO on the threat to water security Artsakh

Serj Tankian and students from Artsakh Sing for Hope

Google Ad

The video message of the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin

1034 recoveries and 17 deaths

“Armenia is a country where we find the right partners to pursue our development agenda,” says Mr. Huib-Jan de Ruijter

Latvia has finally officially recognized and condemned the Armenian genocide

The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia

Sergey Lavrov pays tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Noticeboards have been placed in the areas of 38 monuments

Earthquake on the 8th km north-west from Yelpin village

COVID 19: 13 deaths

Uday at Ucom online shop: up to 60% discount for the premium class “nice” phone numbers and gadgets

635 recoveries and 16 deaths

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia regarding the construction works at the Holy Ghazanchetsots Cathedral being carried out by Azerbaijan