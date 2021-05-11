A A
Delegation Led by NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan Leaves for Lithuania on an Official Visit
Today, the official visit of the delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan to the Republic of Lithuania begins.
The Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Arkadi Khachatryan, the Deputy Chair of the Committee Artak Manukyan, the Head of Armenia-Lithuania Friendship Group Anush Begloian, the Head of the Armenian Delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Hayk Konjoryan are in the Delegation.
Within the frameworks of the official visit meetings are expected with higher leadership of the Republic of Lithuania.