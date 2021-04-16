Armonia 2021. searching for young talents across the Armenian world

ARMONIA educational platform announces the search for young talents of the Armenian world.

The annual contest which aims to support young performers of classical music is officially launched on www.armonia.me website.

Armenian Assembly, the organizer of the competition, invites all the young instrumentalists aged 9 to 17 to participate in ARMONIA 2021 contest from all over the world.

All eligible applicants are free to apply online on the competition’s website. Four grants are envisioned to be conferred in the frames of the contest:

Category I: from 9 to 11 years old;

Category II: from 12 to 14 years old;

Category III: from 15 to 17 years old;

and the «Audience Choice Award».

Following the results of ARMONIA 2021, Armenian Assembly will award grants to the winners, which they can exclusively use for their professional development and education, and perform during the online concert which will take place on June 1, 2021. The ARMONIA laureates will then be included in Armenian Assembly’s “Young Talents Support Program” for further based in need support.

The contest has two rounds based on video recordings (submitted by the applicants):

Qualifying round. From April 1 to May 10, 2021, online applications are accepted on ARMONIA website (all applicants are to submit their application via ARMONIA website), and from May 11 to May 18, 2021, 15 finalists will be selected for each age category. Final round. From May 19 to May 25, the Final Stage Jury members will select the winners of three age categories.

In 2021, the Jury of the Final Stage includes prominent representatives of the music industry from all over the world. Among them Constantine Orbelian (USA), Serj Tankian (USA), Jivan Gasparian (Armenia), Sergey Smbatyan (Armenia), Mihail Khokhlov (Russia), Stas Namin (Russia), Anna Kasyan (France), Anna Aglatova (Russia), Artyom Manukyan (USA), Jivan Gasparian Jr. (Armenia), Tigran Hekekyan (Armenia).

Serj Tankian, ARMONIA 2021 Final stage Jury member. An accomplished poet, songwriter, visual artist, activist, and composer. Lead vocalist for the GRAMMY-AWARD WINNING, multi-platinum selling musical group SYSTEM OF A DOWN. ՛՛Hi! I’m Serj Tankian. If you are an armenian classical musician between the age of 9 to 17, apply to armonia.me. There will be a huge contest and they will be giving away 4 grants. I will be among the jury so i will get to hear your music. Good Luck!՛՛.

Constantine Orbelian, ARMONIA 2021 Final stage Jury member. Conductor, pianist, artistic director of The National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater of Armenia named after A. Spendiaryan, honored artist of the Russian Federation, three-time GRAMMY AWARD nominee.՛՛We Armenians have many talented and gifted youngsters. I really look forward to receiving your applications so that we can see your wonderful performances՛՛.

Tigran Hekekyan, ARMONIA 2021 Final stage Jury member. Founder, artistic director and principal conductor of the ''Little Singers of Armenia'' choir, professor of Komitas State Conservatory, headmaster of the Sayat-Nova school of music. ՛՛Dear young musicians, Armenian Assembly is once again holding a competition for young talented musicians, and I am sure that Armenians have many talented children, youths and performers. Apply, take part in the competition and show your potential. Good luck! ՛՛.

On May 19, the profiles of the Finalists will be published on the contest website, and within a week (till May 25 inclusively), the visitors of ARMONIA educational platform will be able to vote for their favorite participant.

According to the results of the audience voting, the winner of the "Audience Choice Prize" will be defined.

The winner of the "Audience Choice Prize" will be determined according to the results of the audience voting.

In 2021 ARMONIA Educational Platform sets its goal to bring the participation geography to a global level by enlarging the list of the countries the youngsters come from.

Since 2018 Armenian Assembly has supported more than a dozen talented youngsters who advance in the fields of classical music and sports.

Armenian Assembly is a non-profit organization for support and implementation of cultural, travel, educational, IT and corporate initiatives in Armenia and diaspora. The organization unites prominent Armenians of the world, with the objective to preserve the national identity and traditions, as well as to foster social entrepreneurship initiatives that will have a positive spill-over impact on the Armenian world. During the past two years Armenian Assembly has successfully launched and supported more than 35 initiatives in various fields, aimed at consolidating the Armenian nation.