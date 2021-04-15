A A
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia pays a visit to Armenia
On April 13-15, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar paid a visit to Armenia, including to the Tavush and Syunik provinces, where he became acquainted with the situation on the ground. He also met with the Governor of Syunik.
In Yerevan, the EUSR had a series of meetings and consultations, in particular with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian, with whom he discussed issues relating to security and the humanitarian situation on the ground, as well as regional developments and EU-Armenia relations following the large-scale 2020 hostilities in and around Nagorno Karabakh.