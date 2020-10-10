I have just returned from Hadrout - Arayik Harutyunyan

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan added the following to his previous post, in which he noted that his press conference scheduled for today at 17:00 was postponed again:

"I have just returned from Hadrout. As you know, the enemy, ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire agreement, launched a subversive attack in the direction of the regional center. The situation at the moment is completely under the control of the Defense Army. I will speak about the violation of the existing agreements during the press conference to be held at 10 o'clock in the morning. Hope this time there will be no new obstacles."