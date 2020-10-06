A A
Large number of enemy reserve forces have been neutralized - Vahram Poghosyan
Artsakh President's Spokesman Vahram Poghosyan referred to the opinion that the Armenian forces also target Azerbaijani civilian population.
"It is impossible for us to take such a step, because we are not Turks, but we know how to defeat their terrorist army."
He also added that a large number of enemy reserve forces have been neutralized, as well as there have been large-scale traffic jams on the highways leading to Baku for two days now.