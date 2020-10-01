A A
Iran will by no means allow
The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IRI Saeed Khatibzadeh commented upon circulating information regarding a move of the PKK fighters, as well as PJAK (The Kurdistan Free Life Party. – Translator’s note) and Syrian Wahhabi terrorists, to the Caucasus.
“Islamic Republic of Iran will by no means allow the terrorist organizations to transform the regions adjacent to our northern borders into a threat to our national security. A transfer of clashes to the Caucasus will bring a much larger catastrophe than the Karabakh conflict,” he stated.