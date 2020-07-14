A A
Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia invited to Armenian MFA
Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia Ivan Kuleba was invited to the Armenian MFA today.
The envoy met deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan.
Shavarsh Kocharyan presented an assessment of the Armenian MFA on tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border amid the Ukrainian MFA statement on the situation.
During the meeting, the deputy FM informed the ambassador about violations of the ceasefire regime in the north-east direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border initiated by the Azerbaijani armed forces on July 12, about the consistently targeted shooting of civilian infrastructure and civilians, as well as about the situation created as a result of the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan.