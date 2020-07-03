A A
US Embassy hosts virtual celebration
The U.S. Embassy in Armenia informs:
"Tomorrow Americans celebrate the founding of our country!
244 years ago, on July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, eventually forming 13 English colonies into the United States of America.
This year’s celebrations will be different due to COVID-19 and our commitment to health and safety. Stay tuned to our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to enjoy the virtual celebration we prepared for you – you are invited to be our virtual guest!"